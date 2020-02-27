FILM REVIEW: How Auburn guarded Kentucky the first time
Kentucky comes into Saturday's game with Auburn on a roll. They have won seven games in a row, and have lost only once since January 15. That defeat was on the Plains of eastern Alabama all the way...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news