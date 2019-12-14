News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-14 21:21:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FILM REVIEW: Georgia Tech

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Kentucky found itself in a grind-it-out session against Georgia Tech on Saturday in Rupp Arena.The Yellow Jackets came into Lexington giving up only 36.8% on field goals for the season, which was g...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}