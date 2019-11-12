FILM REVIEW: Evansville
As joyous as last Tuesday night was for Kentucky fans with a win over then top-ranked Michigan State, it can't compare tonight to perhaps one of the worst losses in the program's history. According...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news