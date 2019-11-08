Film review: Eastern Kentucky
Kentucky moved to 2-0 on Friday night with a 91-49 hammering of Eastern Kentucky. This game was diametrically opposed to the Michigan State battle. Against the Spartans, it was a half court scrum t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news