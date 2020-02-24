FILM REVIEW: Common themes remain in win against Florida
Kentucky defeated Florida 65-59 Saturday, and once again there were some common themes that we have seen in the past. The Cats played their best basketball in the second half. Before the LSU game, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news