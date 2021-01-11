Film Review: Brooks' Impact
Kentucky's 76-58 bludgeoning of Florida in Gainesville was the team's most impressive game and victory of the year. The 4-6 Wildcats now move to 3-0 in league play, but wins over Mississippi State ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news