FILM PREVIEW: LSU
This was probably one of the games you have circled on your calendar before the season even began, and for good reason. As expected, Kentucky will travel to the hostile confines of the Pete Maravic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news