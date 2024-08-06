With Kentucky expected to field two of the SEC's most talented wide receivers this season in Barion Brown and Dane Key, the other players in that position group have not received a great deal of attention entering the 2024 season.

Fred Farrior II is using that as fuel.

The transfer portal addition from UAB and former Franklin County standout has been opening eyes at the Joe Craft Football Training Center this summer.

"When I first got here, I had a little chip on my shoulder because I felt like people really didn't know I came here or where I came from," Farrior said after Tuesday morning's practice. "I just came out and tried to work every day to give myself the best absolute opportunity so that when my opportunity comes, my preparation is on point and I can show what I've been working on."

It did not take long to impress his new UK teammates.

"Fred's a baller," Key said. "I can't wait to play beside him. I know when his number gets called, he's going to go out there and make a play.

"I can definitely see this (receivers) room being more competitive. A lot of guys are older in the room now. I think that's helping us become more competitive."

Brown and Key are now juniors with a wealth of SEC game experience and production under their belts. Kentucky also added junior Ja'Mori Maclin, a former Missouri player who starred last year at North Texas, through the transfer portal. Anthony Brown-Stephens is a sophomore who gained valuable experience last season as a freshman.

Farrier, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound junior, played three seasons at UAB. He recorded 29 catches for 389 yards and two touchdowns for the Blazers before jumping on the chance to finish his college career at home with the Wildcats.

New UK offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan acknowledged that Farrier has been making a lot of plays early in camp, but it should not be labeled as a surprise.

"Fred's one of those guys who I'm not necessarily mentioning in the media every day, and I think for him, he's been able to just put his head down and go to work for three or four months," Hamdan said. "He, of all the guys on this offensive roster, is a guy that we have been tremendously proud of for those reasons.

"The (depth chart) situation may not be exactly what he wants it to be right now, but he's working like he's the No. 1 guy."

Added Farrier: "I do take pride in working hard outside the mandatory hours."

That includes absorbing as much football as he can at the facility or at home. He said he likes watching the elite receivers at both the NFL and college level, including the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and the Cincinnati Bengals' Jamar Chase.

His new teammates have also been good role models.

"Being able to watch them, how they attack every drill... trying to take a little bit from everybody and add something to my bag every day," Farrier said.

He's excited about the opportunity to catch passes from UK's new quarterback, Brock Vandagriff, a former 5-star prospect who transferred from Georgia.

"Brock on point," Farrier said. "Me and Brock definitely on good timing. When I come out of the cut, I feel like the ball is right there... I like how he approaches the game as well. When I'm in there with the 1s, I like how he directs the offense, directs the motions and stuff like that. I feel like he's really taking charge."



