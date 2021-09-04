Fact or Fiction: Kentucky will land a super class

Each week in Fact or Fiction, Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw, Dan McDonald and Rob Cassidy have a look at three statements concerning basketball and basketball recruiting and debate whether each is true or false. On the agenda today is Anthony Grant’s future at Dayton and a pair of questions related to Kentucky.

1. Kentucky will land a super class featuring Shaedon Sharpe, Cason Wallace and Dereck Lively.

Shaedon Sharpe (https://basketball.rivals.com)

Shaw’s take: FACT. While Kentucky has been in the lead for Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace for quite some time, by all accounts, John Calipari wrapped them both up on their visits. Dereck Lively's recruitment has been a little harder to read until recently. At current time, signs are trending toward Kentucky for Lively. This however, begs the question, what about Adem Bona? Bona has been locked and loaded for Kentucky for some time, however, there now seems to be hesitancy on Bona's end with Lively trending toward Kentucky. It will be interesting how that end of things play out, but as for Sharpe, Wallace, and Lively that would be a great class. Now, what about Chris Livingston? Cassidy’s take: FICTION. I’ll play the odds here. I think the Wildcats are a near lock to land both Sharpe and Wallace, but things with Lively have at least some potential to get interesting. Duke and North Carolina are both involved, as are professional options. Then there’s the chance that UK being so far down the road with Adem Bona impacts things. I’m not saying this dream class is impossible by any means, but there are a lot of moving parts. I tend to bet the field when the odds are equal. McDonald’s take: FACT. I’m going to go out on a little bit of a limb here, but I think John Calipari finds a way to get all three of these prospects to Lexington. I feel pretty strongly about Sharpe and Wallace ending up with Big Blue. Lively is the wildcard here, but I’m going to say Kentucky gets it done and completes the trifecta with these three five-star prospects.

2. Anthony Grant will still be the head coach of Dayton when the 2022-23 season opens

Anthony Grant (Getty Images)

Shaw’s take: FACT. Anthony Grant has a great set up at Dayton. He is getting good support there and he is building an expectation of success both on the court and in recruiting. If a job such as Miami were to come open, I could see Grant having interest there, but outside of something like that I think Dayton is in a good position to keep Grant around. Cassidy’s take: FACT. Dayton offers a lot that most schools of its size can’t. The Flyers have a decent-sized national brand and their fan base is passionate as they come at any level. Grant has a good thing going there obviously, and why mess up the momentum he’s created with big-time recruiting wins and 29-2 season in the COVID-shortened disaster of 2020. Grant’s Flyers look great on paper again this year and could make waves in March. That said, he operates in a zone that may keep him at Dayton even if he rattles off another impressive campaign. The fact that he’ll be 56 at the end of the season combined with his mixed results as the head coach at Alabama, may keep some heavy hitters away. Grant has settled into a good niche where he is and I just can’t see him walking away. McDonald’s take: FACT. I’m not sure most college basketball fans understand just how good of a job Dayton is. The Flyers have a rabid fan base, a high-major budget, and a winning tradition. Given that Grant played at Dayton and has it rolling, I don’t think he’s going to mess with happy here. He’s experienced life at a high-major making the move from VCU to Alabama back in 2009. Unless it’s just one of the truly elite jobs in college basketball that throws an insane amount of money, I’m pretty confident Grant will be at Dayton for the foreseeable future.

3. Revamped Kentucky will bounce back to win this year’s SEC regular-season title.