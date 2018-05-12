EMERSON, Ga. -- The No. 2 ranked player in the class of 2019, James Wiseman doesn't run away from talk that his recruitment is boiling down to a Kentucky vs. Memphis battle.

At the same time, the seven-footer from Memphis (Tenn.) East isn't trying to rush things and is also focusing on improving as he navigates his college decision. Notably, Wiseman has gotten much stronger and the strength is paying dividends



"(Lack of strength) is my only weakness I think," Wiseman told Rivals.com. "I still have a lot to work on with my offensive skills but that was my major weakness, improving my upper body strength.

"I'm really working on being more patient with the ball and not rushing things. Just being patient before I make a move. My jump shot has improved, I've been working on it a lot."