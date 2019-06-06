News More News
Exhibition slate set for Kentucky Wildcats

Rupp Arena, home of the Kentucky Wildcats. (UK Athletics File Photo)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Kentucky has finalized its exhibition slate for the 2019-20 college basketball season.

The Wildcats will play host to neighboring Georgetown College and Kentucky State after Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game.

Perennial NAIA power Georgetown College, the defending national champion, will visit Rupp Arena on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. ET. They are coached by Chris Briggs, a former UK student manager and graduate assistant coach.

Kentucky State will make the short trip from Frankfort to Lexington on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

Both games will be televised by the SEC Network.

The Cats have faced the Tigers twice in exhibition play, the most recent game coming on Nov. 9, 2014, a 121-52 win for UK. The two schools were regular opponents in the early years of both programs, playing 50 times between 1903-1939. The Cats own a 35-15 record in those games.

The Thorobreds have also played UK twice, falling 111-58 in an exhibition game on Nov. 6, 2015, and losing 118-63 on Dec. 15, 2001, in a regular-season matchup.

Big Blue Madness is set for Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. ET, while the Blue-White Game -- UK's annual intrasquad scrimmage -- will be held on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET. Those events will also be televised by the SEC Network.

The regular season tips off on Nov. 5 in New York's Madison Square Garden as the Cats will face potential preseason No. 1 Michigan State as part of the Champions Classic.


