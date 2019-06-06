Kentucky has finalized its exhibition slate for the 2019-20 college basketball season.

The Wildcats will play host to neighboring Georgetown College and Kentucky State after Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game.

Perennial NAIA power Georgetown College, the defending national champion, will visit Rupp Arena on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. ET. They are coached by Chris Briggs, a former UK student manager and graduate assistant coach.

Kentucky State will make the short trip from Frankfort to Lexington on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

Both games will be televised by the SEC Network.



The Cats have faced the Tigers twice in exhibition play, the most recent game coming on Nov. 9, 2014, a 121-52 win for UK. The two schools were regular opponents in the early years of both programs, playing 50 times between 1903-1939. The Cats own a 35-15 record in those games.

The Thorobreds have also played UK twice, falling 111-58 in an exhibition game on Nov. 6, 2015, and losing 118-63 on Dec. 15, 2001, in a regular-season matchup.

Big Blue Madness is set for Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. ET, while the Blue-White Game -- UK's annual intrasquad scrimmage -- will be held on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET. Those events will also be televised by the SEC Network.

The regular season tips off on Nov. 5 in New York's Madison Square Garden as the Cats will face potential preseason No. 1 Michigan State as part of the Champions Classic.



