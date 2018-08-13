If the euphoria over rare August exhibition hoops has given way to the realization that the sport doesn't really start for a few more months, satisfy your early withdrawals with this series which analyzes the play of key UK standouts in the Bahamas.

Cats Illustrated will be digging into data like no media covering the program ever has, but those advanced analytics aren't available from exhibition action. Still, we can use the numbers that are available, the data from last year, and the eye test to ask questions, form conclusions and hypothesize about what lies ahead.

What he did well

Green shot 50-percent from the floor and while his 4/12 three-point shooting was slightly down (33-percent compared to last year's 37-percent) he was every bit the shooting threat that we knew he would be. Really Green appeared to have all the good qualities that made him an important player last season, but the biggest area of improvement was his ability to put the ball on the floor and score. Last year he did not score well when he wasn't spotting up off passes or screens. In the Bahamas, he did hit a number of floaters or shots off the glass after going at the rim off the bounce. This was going to be an area of focus for him in the offseason even if he isn't the lead guard, and it did seem like his offseason work in this area paid off.

The one thing it seems like Green has spent more time working on anything else is a little floater, which he used left and right, after a little arm extension to get separation from defenders. There were mixed results on those but it looks like that will be a part of his repertoire. Once or twice he also utilized a nice pump fake to get the defender off the ground.

Green bounced back from a poor-shooting game in the exhibition opener and it was clear after that he let the offense come to him and was more content to be patient and get his offense in the team concept.

