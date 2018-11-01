Everything you need to know about a monster recruiting weekend
Saturday's game between Kentucky and Georgia will decide the SEC East so the ramifications will be felt right away.But there's a longer term impact as well.It's shaping up to be the biggest recruit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news