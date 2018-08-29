While Kentucky-Central Michigan is front and center on the minds of the Big Blue Nation there are other college football games and stories that Wildcat fans would be wise to keep an eye on.

Cats Illustrated breaks down the games and themes, beyond UK-CMU, that will be significant to many Wildcat fans in Week 1 of the college football season.

It's almost kickoff time!

Will Alabama make Louisville eat its words?

One could make the case that the confidence expressed by Louisville's players in the lead up to its season opener is what anyone should want to see. It would be disheartening for fans to read quotes from players to the effect of, "We really don't stand much of a chance. Alabama's too good." And nobody would ever say that.

But are the Cards running the risk of poking the bear?

The latest expression of, uh, confidence, comes from UofL offensive lineman Lukayus McNeil, who said, "So if we can dominate up front, then we're not worried about the defensive front at all. I definitely think we're capable of going out, starting off fast and dominating their D-Line."

Yeah, that's not happening.

Louisville is a massive underdog to the Crimson Tide for a reason. Alabama generally takes no mercy on opponents in these season opener settings. While the Tide doesn't lack for motivation, almost ever, it's fair to wonder if Nick Saban & Company might be a little extra harsh on the Cardinals for testing their patience during talking season.

More than just the outcome

While Louisville's words have quickly become one of the biggest stories leading up to its game with Alabama, Kentucky fans ought to be following two main things when it comes to the Cardinals.

First, quarterback Jawon Pass. We have a rough idea of what kind of quarterback he is and will be. But his success in UofL's offense will have a lot to say about Kentucky's chances in that end of season rivalry game. He should be expected to be sporadic at best against a stout Alabama defense, but UofL has some weapons on offense and if he performs better than expected in Week 1 then that would be something to build around.

Secondly, what kind of defense will Brian VanGorder field for the Cardinals? VanGorder wasn't exactly popular as the defensive coordinator in South Bend and while UofL fans believe they're in for an upgrade over what they had, it remains to be seen what kind of product they will produce. Trying to slow down Tua Tagavailoa, Damien Harris and that Alabama offense is a tall order.

New eras begin for two of Kentucky's SEC West opponents

Kentucky draws Texas A&M and Mississippi State from the West on this year's schedule and both programs are being led by first-year head coaches, Jimbo Fisher and Joe Moorhead.

Neither team appears to be in much risk of losing its opener with the Aggies hosting Northwestern State and the Bulldogs taking on Stephen F. Austin. The big story in Starkville is the suspension of star quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who was to make a much-anticipate return from an injury that ended his 2017 season prematurely. Keyaton Thompson will take his place behind center and has all of the tools to run Moorhead's offense. It will be interesting to follow that quarterback situation. It's tough to see Fitzgerald not eventually taking over the job but leadership at the position is essential and he's off to a bad start.

