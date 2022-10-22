Despite playing shorthanded with veterans Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Lance Ware sitting out with various ailments, No. 4 Kentucky put its depth on display Saturday during the Wildcats' annual Blue-White Game.

With the University of Pikeville serving as the backdrop in ongoing efforts to raise funds for flood relief, Kentucky put on an entertaining, albeit abbreviated, scrimmage for a sold-out crowd at Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The White squad, which included Jacob Toppin, C.J. Fredrick, Daimion Collins, Cason Wallace, and Chris Livingston, held off a spirited effort by the Blues in a 70-67 victory.

Collins grabbed an offensive rebound and found Toppin for a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to cap a late rally by the White team, who ended the game on a 7-0 run. The second half was shortened to 10 minutes.

The Blue squad led 67-63 with 1:58 to play thanks in large part to the impressive play of transfer portal guard Antonio Reeves and freshman wing Adou Thiero, who were playing alongside freshman big man Ugonna Onyenso and three walk-ons. The duo combined for 48 of their team's 67 points.

"We looked pretty good offensively at times," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "But defensively, we've got a lot of work to do.

"To see Antonio do what he did down in the Bahamas, and how about C.J.? ... Today was a bit of a breakthrough for him."

Reeves, who transfered from Illinois State where he averaged 20.1 points per game last season, scored 27 points on 8-for-19 shooting from the field, knocked down five 3-pointers, and went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.

Fredrick, who played sparingly during the Cats' summer exhibition trip to the Bahamas coming off two surgeries last season, scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and knocked down four of five from beyond the arc.

The teams combined to make 14 of their 38 attempts (37%) from the 3-point arc.

But it was Thiero, an under-the-radar late addition to UK's high-profile recruiting class, who made the biggest splash of the night. The suddenly 6-8 wing from Pennsylvania (he signed with the Cats at 6-5) scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out six assists, and recorded three steals.

"Adou... C'mon now," Calipari said. "He's saying, 'Look, who played better than me? Play me.'"

The benefit scrimmage helped raise more than $162,000 for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. That figure was added to previous efforts, including a player-led telethon earlier this summer that has raised close to $4 million in total.