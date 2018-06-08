College coaches will be able to start placing direct phone calls to juniors on June 15, which will be a day that many in the 2020 class remember for a long time. In this week’s Evans Seven, we predict which coach will be the first to call the top seven prospects in the 2020 rankings. MORE: Tyrese Maxey headlines All-Committed team from spring

Jalen Green Courtesy of USA Basketball

First to call: John Calipari, Kentucky

There are questions about Green and his chances of ever attending a college thanks to the potential of the one-and-done rule being removed in the coming months. Until that change happens, look for some of college basketball's behemoths to prioritize the Fresno native. Who that first call on June 15 might be from? Try John Calipari. Kentucky has made the top-ranked sophomore its go-to prospect in the 2020 class and while the Wildcats have not offered just yet, that scholarship opportunity could be on the table by the time the calendar flips to July. UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, USC and a number of others out west will give a call to Green, too, but the expectation here is that UK will be first in line.

Scottie Barnes Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

First to call: Mike White, Florida

Kentucky has already offered Barnes, but the South Florida native will likely hear first from the in-state Florida Gators. Mike White has already offered White and has had him up to campus a number of times. Speaking through his travel and high school coaches up until this point, the second-ranked sophomore will not have issues fielding phone calls from some of the top power brokers in the sport on and after June 15.

Oregon is a dream school of Barnes and Dana Altman will be on the phone with Barnes, as will Miami, Florida State and a slew of others. The most versatile two-way prospect in high school basketball, Barnes will be a much-wanted man, though White might be the first to get him on the phone come next Friday.

R.J. Hampton Courtesy of USA Basketball

First to call: Mike Krzyzewski, Duke

There is a chance Hampton might reclassify into the 2019 class, thus speeding up his timeline to get to the NBA. Hampton will receive Mike Krzyzewski’s first phone call to a 2020 prospect. He will have to compete with several others, but the Blue Devils, after offering him a few weeks back, have become the overwhelming favorite for Hampton.

N'Faly Dante Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

First to call: Bill Self, Kansas

Dante has already received lofty comparisons to Joel Embiid so why wouldn’t Kansas’ Bill Self be the first to call Dante next Friday? The 7-footer has showed remarkable progressions over the past two years and isn’t close to touching his basketball ceiling.

Agile for his size and sporting a 7-foot-7 wingspan, Dante, like most big men, is ahead on the defensive end compared to the offensive side. Still, he has looked the part of a deadly two-way big man that can score in the post and on the turnaround jumper out of the mid-post region, very similar to that of Embiid. There will be a contingent of college coaches calling the best center prospect in the 2020 class, but Self will likely be the very first in hopes of pulling the fourth-ranked sophomore to campus in two years.

Isaiah Todd Kelly Kline, Under Armour

First to call: Roy Williams, North Carolina

Not short for college interest, Todd has already become a must for the top programs along the East Coast. The Baltimore native will hear from his fair share of heavy hitters on June 15, but the first will be from North Carolina’s Roy Williams. Known for his dependence on wings and forwards that display multi-dimensional skillsets and an urgency on the glass, Todd is a perfect fit for what Williams looks for in a player. The Tar Heels have not offered just yet but they have hosted Todd for a handful of unofficial visits already.

Jalen Suggs

First to call: Richard Pitino, Minnesota

Every few years, the state of Minnesota is good for at least one can't-miss prospect that becomes a must-get for the in-state Minnesota Gophers. Unfortunately, Richard Pitino has not had great luck with those prospects yet, but he has come close.

Pitino is surely hoping he can get over the hump in the 2020 class with Suggs. The sixth-ranked sophomore guard nationally, Suggs has been a hot commodity over the past two years. It is not just his exploits on the basketball floor that has drawn the spotlight but also his abilities on the football field where he holds offers from a number of name brand programs. Suggs hasn't decided if he will play both sports in college or just one, but Pitino is hoping that he stays home and will likely express that desire on June 15.

Greg Brown USA Basketball