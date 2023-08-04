Although he has lived it, Mark Stoops may have needed to hear someone else say it before it resonated.

The Kentucky head coach is entering his 11th season on the sidelines with the Wildcats, an introduction at Friday's UK Football media day that perhaps even caught the subject off guard.

"It's hard to believe," Stoops said. "Joked about it before. Sometimes it feels like an eternity, and sometimes it feels like the blink of an eye. It's been a journey, to say the least."

It's a vastly different college football landscape than the one Stoops encountered when he arrived in Lexington during the winter of 2013. Between conference realignment, NIL, and the transfer portal, the process of building a team and sustaining a winning program has changed dramatically.

"I think the times are very different right now than when I stepped into this job," Stoops said. "As I mentioned many, many different times, you better be ready and willing to adapt and to change or else you will be irrelevant very quickly. So, we're trying to keep up with those times."

Kentucky's 2023 roster features 19 players who have joined the program via the transfer portal in the last two years. That's almost a quarter of the scholarship players on the team. The only position group that does not have a transfer is tight end.

And while many bring an immediate talent boost to the Wildcats -- including projected starting quarterback Devin Leary from N.C. State, potential No. 1 running back Ray Davis from Vanderbilt, and a new pair of offensive tackles in Marques Cox (Northern Illinois) and Courtland Ford (USC) -- how they fit into the culture that Stoops has worked hard to establish remains to be seen.

"The first 10 years, you constantly heard me talk about build, build, build, build a winning culture," Stoops said. "Select the right teammates, constantly developing them. Things are different. We have to do that very quickly now.

"You look at the roster, the roster turnover, and there's not a hundred guys in that room that have been there for years and have heard me talk and heard us build that culture. It's different. We have to do it very quickly. We have to adapt. We have to build this team. I feel like we have a very good football team, but we have to come together and be united and be a team very quickly."

Fall camp opened earlier this week at the Joe Craft Football Training Center, and less than a month remains before the Cats kick off the season against Ball State on Sept. 2 at Kroger Field.

Every day, every hour, every minute of practice is magnified.

"I think last year was the first year that it just kind of hit me, hit us, like right in the face," Stoops said of starting camp with so many new faces expected to play major roles. "What you're dealing with, the change, I'm not saying good, bad, or indifferent. It's just different.

"(But) We're adapting. We're approaching it in some ways differently... just things that I need to have a different approach and take a different approach."

One thing that hasn't changed, however, is Stoops' mindset entering each new day on the practice field.

"It's fun. It's a great group. We're attacking every day," he said. "The approach may be different than 10, 11 years ago, but the enthusiasm is still the same."



