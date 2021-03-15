CatsIllustrated - Entering spring, Stoops likes Cats' offseason work

Kentucky's Gator Bowl victory over N.C. State was not only a happy ending to an often-tumultuous 2020 season but also a springboard into higher hopes for the Wildcats in 2021.

"Just had a team meeting this morning with our players," UK head coach Mark Stoops said Monday on the eve of the Cats opening spring practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "They have all done a really good job. I'm proud of them.

"They've had a really good winter, hit the weight room extremely hard. Our staff does a remarkable job in there in developing these players physically and mentally. The guys really look good, and they're excited to get going."

Kentucky is coming off a 5-6 season which saw it challenged by Covid-19, the revised 10-game SEC schedule, a talented teammate sidelined by a severe stroke, and a beloved assistant coach dying after a two-year battle with cancer. The emotional campaign was capped by a 23-21 win over an 8-4 ACC opponent, lifting spirits as the Cats entered the offseason.

"I think it was very important," Stoops said of UK's third consecutive bowl victory. "... I was very proud of our players and the investment they made to go to the bowl game, to practice, and to compete in that game to win. We came away with the victory, and it definitely helped us.

"Mentally, I think we're in a really good place."

Kentucky will enter the first of 15 scheduled practices with one of the most complete spring rosters that Stoops has enjoyed since coming to Lexington in 2013.

Thanks to solid recruiting in recent years and the pandemic-inspired NCAA ruling allowing senior players to return for an additional year of eligibility in 2021, the Cats have almost a full complement of scholarship players on hand for these workouts. Eleven early-enrollee newcomers and six players returning for an additional year have padded the depth.

"It feels like we are so much deeper than we have ever been," Stoops said.

Three new assistant coaches will also be in the spotlight as the Cats open spring practice. Liam Coen (offensive coordinator), Eric Wolford (offensive line), and John Settle (running backs/special teams) have been hired since the end of the 2020 season.

Coen, a former assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, hopes to breathe some life into a UK passing attack that has struggled in recent years. Kentucky finished last in the SEC in passing offense (121.45 ypg) and 11th in scoring (21.82 ppg) last season.

A new quarterback will also be at the helm, although it's unclear who may have the upper hand in that competition right now. Stoops declined to offer any hints on Monday. Sophomore Beau Allen and junior Joey Gatewood should get the majority of reps this spring, and they'll be joined in the summer by Penn State transfer Will Levis.

"Everything is going to be new obviously from terminology to formations to the operation," Stoops said. "From getting under center, different tempos, different cadences, there’s a lot. There’s a lot to go into it, so we really have to use these practices wisely.

"The nice thing with the way our schedule is -- it’s taxing on our players and our coaches -- but we go for five weeks, so we have a long time. We spread it out, we can take our time, have quality meetings in between our practices and use our time wisely. We have five weeks to get a lot better. I challenged our team and our players with that this morning, that we really have to be dialed in and be more skilled overall."

Asked which position groups may be drawing close scrutiny this spring, Stoops pointed to four.

“I think it’s fair to say that the wide receiver position is always a position that we feel that we have to continue to grow," he said. "Obviously, the quarterback position is always important.

"On the defensive side of the ball, we’re thin at linebacker but also I want to see – I feel like we have quite a few bodies, but I want to take it another step on the defensive line as well.”



