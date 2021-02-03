CatsIllustrated - Endgame dooms Cats again in loss at Missouri

Kentucky's endgame issues remained a problem befitting a superhero solution on Wednesday at Missouri.

The Wildcats turned the ball over four times and managed only five points during the final segment of the SEC matchup in Columbia, watching an outcome unfold they have witnessed repeatedly this season as Missouri pulled away for a 75-70 win.

"What we have right now is, I think they want to win, but I still think they want to win on their terms," UK coach John Calipari said of his struggling team, which has now lost five games by five or fewer points.

Kentucky has been outscored by 39 points this season during the final four-minute segment of games.

"Extremely tough," UK grad transfer guard Davion Mintz said of the latest late-game issues. "There’s been a common denominator of every game, so I feel like when we find the answer to it, we’ll feel a lot better... It’s tough, but we have to figure it out.”

Kentucky dropped to 5-11 overall and 4-5 in SEC play. Since the Cats began playing in the league in 1932, it's tied with four other UK squads for the worst start in program history.

Dru Smith scored a season-high 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists in leading the Tigers (12-3, 5-3 SEC) to victory. Xavier Pinson added 14 points and four assists for Mizzou.

The Cats, who trailed 40-27 after the first half, used 59% shooting to fight back within two or three points on four different occasions in the second half but could never get over the hump.

Trailing 68-65 with approximately four minutes remaining, UK turned the ball over three times and Missouri cashed in with six straight points to take a nine-point lead.

Kentucky pulled within 74-70 on Mintz 3-pointer with 1:15 to go, but those proved to be the last points the Cats.

Mintz led UK with 18 points. BJ Boston and Keion Brooks Jr. each followed with 10. Isaiah Jackson added eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots, and three steals in a well-rounded effort.

*****

RAPID RECAP:

Once again, Kentucky was unable to get out of its own way in the game's final four minutes, making just two field goals and turning the ball over four times. The Cats finished with 17 turnovers leading to 19 points for Missouri, the recurring issue that has tagged them with most of their losses in this disaster of a season. Kentucky allowed only two buckets over the final nine-plus minutes but put the Tigers on the free-throw line too often. The home team made 12 of 16 attempts, including an 8-for-8 effort by Dru Smith during that stretch, to hang on for the victory.

GAME BALL:

Dru Smith, Missouri -- One of the Tigers' small army of Smiths, Dru scored a season-high 26 points, going 6-of-11 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep, and 12-of-14 at the free-throw line.

KEY STAT:

Missouri, who entered the game ranked No. 297 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at a sliver over 30%, hit seven of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished the game 9-of-21.

QUOTABLE:

"Seeing the guys’ faces in the locker room. No one’s happy after a loss. Everyone’s down. The reason I feel optimistic is because no one has at this point accepted losing. As much as it has happened already, people are still upset... We still have guys and coaches that are trying to make the efforts and do everything we can to put it in the right direction.” -- UK grad transfer guard Davion Mintz when asked why he remains optimistic about the remainder of the season.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Saturday against Tennessee (12-4, 5-4 SEC) at Rupp Arena. The Volunteers are coming off a 52-50 loss at Ole Miss and have dropped three of their last five games. Tipoff for UK and UT is slated for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.



