Elite talent, emerging targets expected in Lexington soon
In addition to the official visitors who are descending on Lexington from Friday through the weekend, Cats Illustrated can report that a number of other top targets are expected at UK in the days a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news