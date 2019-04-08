Elite all-purpose back will return for official visit
Two big-time running backs visited Kentucky over the weekend and it appears as though the Wildcats made a positive impression on both.Running back Torrance Davis visited Kentucky for the first time...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news