Elite 25' prospect Parker Jefferson knows UK will be recruiting him
It is never too early to turn attention to younger high school basketball prospects, and Kentucky has already done that with some of the top players in the 2025 group. Parker Jefferson is a name Wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news