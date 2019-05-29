Kentucky's roster for the 2019-20 college basketball season keeps getting better.

A day after center Nick Richards announced he was returning for another season with the Wildcats, forward EJ Montgomery followed suit on Wednesday by pulling his name out of the NBA Draft pool at the official deadlne.

Richards and Montgomery will join graduate transfer newcomer Nate Sestina to form the core of a strong, experienced frontcourt next season.

“When EJ and his family set out to go through this NBA Draft process, I told EJ he had my full support no matter what he decided,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement released by the school. “I know this was a tough decision for EJ and his family because of the positive feedback he received throughout this process. EJ improved so much during the season and I know how much he wants to show our fans what he can do with another year.

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue to coach EJ. He has a special skill set and he’s only begun to scratch the surface of his potential. EJ knows how hard this is going to be, and I know he’s ready to embrace the grind and do everything he can for this team while continuing to develop into the best version of himself.”

Montgomery, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a freshman. He was also one of the team's top shot-blockers, recording 38 on the season.

The Florida native started 10 games with the Cats going 9-1 in them. He produced an 11-rebound game against Abilene Christian in his NCAA Tournament debut and helped the Cats advance to the Elite Eight.

He'll be one of four experienced players returning to a UK roster that isn't always accustomed to having it. Guards Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans will also be back for their sophomore seasons.

The Cats' highly regarded recruiting class -- considered first or second in the nation by many outlets -- features guards Johnny Juzang, Tyrese Maxey and Dontaie Allen, and forwards Keion Brooks and Kahlil Whitney.



