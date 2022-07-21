EDGE Jamond Mathis wants to schedule an official to Kentucky
Cats Illustrated first became acquainted with Class of 2023 OLB/EDGE defender Jamond Mathis at a mega-camp held at Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Mo., back in the summer of 2021.That was m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news