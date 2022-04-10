EDGE defender Brian Robinson has Kentucky's attention
Youngstown (Ohio) Austintown Fitch athlete Brian Robinson is still a bit under the radar on the recruiting scene compared to some other prospects, but Kentucky's coaching staff seems to be valuing ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news