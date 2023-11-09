Early Signing Period: The best uncommitted prospects left in 2024 class
The first day of the Early Signing Period is in the books. Most of the top prospects in the class are signed or, at the very least, committed, but there are still a handful of impact prospects still on the board.
Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy takes stock of which players near the top of the rankings are still available and names a presumed leader for each.
RELATED STORIES: Winners and losers | News and analysis | Five programs that will enjoy Wednesday | Storylines to monitor during the Early Signing Period | Five coaches that should be excited about the Early Signing Period | Arkansas signs top 2023 transfer class
*****
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2025 Rankings: Top 130
2026 Rankings: Top 65
Transfer Portal: Latest news | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (hoops) | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (football)
*****
Ranking: No. 3
The situation: Harper has been viewed as a Rutgers lean for nearly a year but he remains uncommitted, which is at least a little worrying for head coach Steve Pikiell and his staff. It’s been a few weeks since Harper announced he would bide his time and take additional visits. So far, however, the only additional visit the five-star has taken is another trip to Rutgers.
Auburn and Duke are considered players but it seems unlikely that either will win this battle without getting Harper back on campus. It feels possible but not likely that Harper may still decide to sign in the early period. If that happens, expect the Scarlet Knights to be the pick. If not, things could get interesting.
Presumed leader: Rutgers
*****
Ranking: No. 4
The situation: This is an All-Lone Star State recruiting battle, as Johnson has narrowed his focus to include just Texas and Baylor. The five-star guard has not announced a timetable for a decision but it seems somewhat likely that he’ll get it out of the way in the early period, as he’s finished taking official visits.
This recruitment feels a bit too close to call because Texas is somewhat confident about where it stands, but Johnson has a longstanding relationship with the Baylor staff that might be difficult to break. Let’s give the Bears an ever-so-slight edge, at least for now, as we head toward a decision.
Presumed leader: Baylor
*****
Ranking: No. 5
The situation: The professional route can't be counted out here, as Edgecombe has been a priority G League target for some time and has never seemed in a rush to choose a college. That said, nobody is going to bet against Duke or Kentucky in a high-profile recruiting battle, even if the Blue Devils already have a five-member class.
St. John’s should also be monitored closely here. Rick Pitino will host Edgecombe for his final scheduled official visit on Saturday. He is unlikely to sign before the end of the early window.
Presumed leaders: Duke, St. John’s or Kentucky
*****
Ranking: No. 11
The situation: Quaintance’s recruitment feels like a head-to-head battle between Kentucky and Missouri. The NBA G League once felt like a player but has recently been eliminated from contention, which is good news for both the Tigers and Wildcats. Both schools have positioned themselves well and like where they stand, making this recruitment difficult to call at this juncture.
Quaintace has not ruled out signing in the early period, though it is starting to feel unlikely. It sure feels as though the momentum could still swing either way.
Presumed leader: Too close to call
*****
Ranking: No. 14
The situation: Kentucky was once the presumed leader because of its ties to his older brother, Kevin Knox, but that line of thinking has faded in recent months. The Wildcats now seem more interested in Billy Richmond than they do in Knox, who had a nice season in the EYBL this summer.
The professional route is worth monitoring here. So is hometown USF, which is making a strong late play. Louisville rounds out Knox’s top four but it feels as though the program will have to show some level of improvement under Kenny Payne to have a shot at landing his letter of intent.
Presumed leader: None for now
*****
Ranking: No. 15
The situation: Queen, who is a good bet to sign during the early window, feels like a Maryland lean but Indiana is making things more interesting by the day. The fact that the Hoosiers signed Queen’s high school teammate, Liam McNeeley, on Wednesday, only helps IU’s cause.
The race has tightened up, but logic dictates that the Terrapins, who have Queen as their top priority for nearly a year, remain the team to beat.
Houston and Kansas remain alive in theory, but there seems to be a clear divide between the top half and the bottom half of the big man’s final four.
Presumed leader: Maryland