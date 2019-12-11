Louisville (Ky.) Male wide receiver Izayah Cummings committed to Kentucky in late June and he's expected to sign with the Wildcats during the early period which begins just more than a week from now.

Cats Illustrated looks back over Cummings' recruitment, highlights the important information about him as a player, and offers an assessment of how he might fit in with Kentucky.

Recruiting History: Cummings has been recognized as one of the more gifted prospects in the Commonwealth from the Class of 2020 for a long time.

Before committing to Kentucky in the latter half of June, Cummings had released a list of six favorites that included, in no order at the time, UK, Louisville, Virginia, Purdue, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

Louisville's desire to keep Cummings in town was no secret and while there were not a lot of solid indicators this was the case, there was a belief among many in the recruiting community that Purdue could have been tough to beat out at one point, probably because of the Boilermakers' recent recruiting success with players like Rondale Moore and Milton Wright, also from the city of Louisville.

Offers: Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Missouri, Murray State, Purdue, UAB, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky among others.

Primary Recruiter(s): Vince Marrow

How He Fits: Kentucky is always looking for big playmakers on the outside who could theoretically improve the explosiveness and efficiency of the passing game and that's why Cummings was recruited. UK also likes big, physical receivers who can block, and that's just what Cummings' is. He has frequently motioned closer to the line of scrimmage and held his own blocking right up front next to the trenches. Because Cummings appears to be very physically developed already he could be a candidate to play relatively early.