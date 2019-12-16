Flint (Mich.) Beecher wide receiver Earnest Sanders is one of three wide receivers currently committed to Kentucky in the Class of 2020 and like the others he's expected to sign his letter of intent during the early period.

Recruiting History: Beecher basketball star and point guard Jalen Terry was committed to Michigan State for a long time and that prompted speculation that Sanders might end up in East Lansing since the two are friends.

But Sanders is one in a recent line of Michiganders who have picked Kentucky in spite of having some major Big Ten options, and options beyond the Big Ten.

Offers: Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, Toledo, Washington State, West Virginia, Western Michigan, Youngstown State.

Primary Recruiter: Steve Clinkscale

How He Fits: Sanders is probably the most explosive athlete of the wide receivers who are committed to Kentucky. Because of a hamstring injury his opportunities were limited as a senior, but Sanders has home run ability that some of the Cats' recent receiver signees don't have.