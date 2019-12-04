Cats Illustrated's new Early Signing Overview series exists to give each expected early signee their moment in the spotlight by looking back over their recruitment and looking ahead to what might lie in store.

Here's what you should know about Garfield Heights, Ohio running back Torrance Davis.

Recruiting History: Davis committed to Kentucky during that early summer flurry of recruiting action that typically coincides with the summer camp season in Lexington. He was visiting UK during the major camp events for the program and to anyone paying attention he was clearly at home with the coaches in those surroundings. From that point forward, it was obvious where Davis would end up.

Even before that Davis was highly interested in Kentucky. During his first visit to Kentucky, in the spring of 2019, he stayed overnight with Benny Snell and Rose. Their success in the program influenced Davis because, as he said, he "looks up to them".

During the springtime Davis' favorites were Kentucky, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Penn State, with the Spartans and Panthers showing special interest in him.

Since committing to Kentucky, Davis has been occasionally mentioned as one of the running backs Ohio State coach Ryan Day could target, because their backfield target pool has been in a state of flux for much of this year. But Davis has never put himself out there and has remained solid with the Wildcats.

Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, and Virginia among others.

Primary Recruiter: Vince Marrow

How He Fits: AJ Rose had the luxury of redshirting as a freshman because of the depth in front of him and considering Davis will be enrolling when Rose, Chris Rodriguez, and Kavosiey Smoke will all be on scholarship, as a senior and two redshirt juniors, expectations shouldn't be out of control for Davis right off the bat. He will have time to learn the playbook and find his place in the system as he hits the weight room and gets acclimated to college life. That requires patience but in the long run it's often good for the player and the program.

In terms of Davis' rushing style, he should fit right in. Davis is a big back but he's a slasher who can run away from defenders at the second level and beyond so he should fit right in as another talented workhorse for Kentucky's run-happy system.

Davis has been featured prominently in Garfield Heights' offense, as both a running back and a receiver, and Vince Marrow communicated to him often that his "second gear" was the No. 1 thing Kentucky's coaches liked about him. In some respects, Davis has some similarities to Rose as a high school prospect.