Christian Academy-Louisville offensive tackle John Young was one of Kentucky's earliest commitments in the 2020 class.

He has also been as solid as any commitment in the class for Kentucky, has helped to recruit other top talent, and is one of the crown jewels of this crop of future Wildcats.

Recruiting History: Young was a major Kentucky target from the very start in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He officially visited Kentucky all the way back in April and committed to the Wildcats shortly thereafter, then serving, along with Beau Allen, as one of the most important recruiters in this class for UK.

Before making a decision Young had narrowed his finalists to Kentucky, Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State, Michigan, and Purdue. Because Young grew up a fan of the Wildcats they were always a strong option for him, and UK's recent success under Mark Stoops was the icing on the cake.

Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Pen State, Princeton, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

Recruiter: Vince Marrow

How He Fits: Kentucky may seem to have an embarrassment of riches at offensive tackle but before long there will be a total turnover and the next wave will need to be cycled in. That's what Young has been recruited to do: To help replace Landon Young, Darian Kinnard, and Naasir Watkins. So he will enroll early, should have the luxury of redshirting, and UK's coaches will hope he develops at a pace that allows him to become a starting tackle after those players depart.



