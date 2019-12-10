Every day the early signing period inches closer and to date it appears that everyone in Kentucky's current class of committed recruits plans to sign with the Wildcats this.

Having already shined the spotlight on quarterback Beau Allen and running back Torrance Davis, Cats Illustrated now turns attention to all-purpose back Jutahn McClain, who could complement Davis and/or others in the backfield in the coming years.

Recruiting History: McClain committed to Kentucky during the early part of June, which is one time when the 'Cats enjoyed a floor of decisions in their favor. It was not a surprise when he picked the 'Cats as that seemed to be where things were trending for some time.

As was the case with fellow UK running back commit Torrance Davis, McClain was mentioned as a running back of interest for Ohio State in their search to fill the position, but that was only in passing.

In the early part of McClain's recruitment before his commitment to Kentucky he was already regarded as one of the top all-purpose backs in the country.

Penn State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Cincinnati were among the other schools that factored into McClain's recruitment most heavily.

Offers: Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Toledo, and West Virginia, among others.

Primary Recruiter: Vince Marrow

How He Fits: Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt has told Cats Illustrated in the past, "McClain is a highly-productive ball carrier at the high school level, but his size limits him as he projects to the college level. He’s not an every-down back like Benny Snell, but he has not shown the Wandale Robinson type versatility either. If senior year shows some ability to play in the slot and be a more versatile offensive weapon, that could raise his stock."

On another occasion, comparing him to Davis and UK target Michael Drennen, Helmholdt wrote, "McClain is the smallest of the three. Watching him several times in-person last off-season, I am not sure whether he will have the size and frame to be an every-down back in college, but his productivity last season speaks for itself. This kid knows how to find the end zone, and having a game breaking weapon like that in your offense is extremely valuable."

McClain possesses a true all-purpose skill set with his game and camp history proving his ability to run routes and catch the ball from the backfield or the slot. The more the passing game becomes a part of Kentucky's offense the more valuable he will be but he is probably not the back who will be moving the pile in short yardage situations.