I am stepping away from @UKFootball this is completely my decision I have great grades right now and look forward to continuing my academic career if possible. I want to thank UK for giving me this opportunity and being a man of his word. I WAS NOT KICKED OFF I AM LEAVING.💮 #BBN

Price was, according to TrojanSports.com's Chris Swanson, one of USC's most promising tackle prospects in recent memory, so when he left the Trojans' program and announced he would transfer to Kentucky it was viewed as a major pickup for Mark Stoops and company.

He had recently spoken about how it was difficult not to play last year but he had focused on keeping the right attitude and focus during his one year hiatus from on-field, in-season play.

However, in the early part of the spring UK football coaches seemed to be tempering some of the earlier enthusiasm on Price, with Mark Stoops saying there had been some inconsistency, although he had appeared to get on the right track more recently.

Tackle has been a position where UK has had spotty depth in some recent years but it seems like the Wildcats are in pretty good shape depth-wise going into the 2018 season. The likely starters are Landon Young (LT), the first five-star Rivals.com recruit in Kentucky's history, and rising senior George Asafo-Adjei, who is known for his versatility and has extensive game experience in the SEC.

Rising redshirt freshman Naasir Watkins has been drawing the praise of UK's coaches since before last season when he arrived in Lexington and Eddie Gran had more good things to say about him earlier this week.