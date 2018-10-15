Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 12:07:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

EJ Montgomery's versatile skill set oozes with potential

D70tw3qomjre8coldp1b
Freshman forward EJ Montgomery soared to the basket during the Wildcats' preparation for the Bahamas exhibition trip this summer.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

John Calipari invested countless hours scouting EJ Montgomery during the recruiting process.Through it all, the Kentucky head coach did not realize just how good the Marietta, Ga., big man actually...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}