Duke holds off Cats' late rally for 79-71 win in season opener

Duke's fantastic freshmen overcame Kentucky's transfer portal veterans on Tuesday in the season opener.

Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero combined for 47 points to lead the No. 9 Blue Devils to a 79-71 win over the No. 10 Wildcats in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Duke (1-0) shot 51% from the field, led by Keels' 10-for-18 night and a game-high 25 points. Banchero, who was hindered by cramps in the second half, still went 7-of-11 from the field and 8-of-9 at the line en route to 22 points.

Wendell Moore added 12 points for Mike Krzyzewski's squad, playing its first game in the final season for the Hall of Fame coach.

"Just an amazing game tonight," Krzyzewski said. "It felt so good with the Garden crowd and playing against an outstanding team. They're tough, and we're tough. That was a big-time game."

In a matchup that was played largely between one and five points for most of the night, the Blue Devils broke the game open with a 22-6 run midway through the second half. Keels had eight of his points during that stretch with Banchero receiving an IV for fluids in the Duke locker room.

Kentucky (0-1) stormed back with an 11-0 run to pull within four at the 6:09 mark. Junior transfer forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored seven straight at the end of the run to give the Cats new life.

A 7-0 spurt, however, with four more points from Keels, tipped the scales back in Duke's favor. UK got no closer than six the rest of the way.

"We'll watch the tape," said UK coach John Calipari, who suggested the Cats started forcing the issue once they got within striking range.

Tshiebwe was valiant in defeat, scoring a team-high 17 points and pulling down a game-high 19 rebounds. Fellow transfer Sahvir Wheeler, the Cats' new point guard, added 16 points and 10 assists.

No other player finished in double figures for Kentucky, which shot 38% from the field. TyTy Washington, a highly regarded freshman wing widely considered the Cats' top player, struggled through a 3-for-14 shooting night and scored only nine points.

"For us to be in that game when our better players did not play well and their two really good players played well, and we had a chance to win, that's crazy," Calipari said. "... I loved our fight, I loved our spirit. That's what our program has always been about."

"We shot 37.7% from the field and were still in the game," UK junior forward Jacob Toppin said. "I think that says a lot about us."

*****

In this CI Rapid Recap feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

GAMEBALL:

Trevor Keels, Duke -- The focus coming into this matchup was almost completely on one of Duke's other impressive freshmen, big man Paolo Banchero, but it was Keels who stole the show with a game-high 25 points on 10-for-18 shooting. The shooting guard with linebacker's body was a mismatch for the Cats' leaner wings.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - UK player, Oscar Tshiebwe, to have at least 17 points and 19 rebounds in a season opener since Dan Issel vs. Xavier on November 30th, 1968 (29 points, 24 rebounds)

2nd - Most assists (10) ever by a UK player, Sahvir Wheeler, in his first career game played at the school. De'Aaron Fox had 12 against Stephen F. Austin in the 2016-2017 season opener.

1 of 13 - Duke 3-point shooting. UK was +18 from beyond the arc, going 7-of-18.

5-6 - Kentucky's record in the Champions Classic.

6 of 7 - Kentucky at the free-throw line. Duke was +10 at the stripe, hitting 16 of 23.

12-11 - The Cats continue to lead the all-time series with Duke, but the Blue Devils have now won nine of the last 11.

44-36 - UK rebounding advantage.

62.5% - Duke field goal percentage on 2-point attempts, hitting 30 of 48.

QUOTABLE:

"Tshiebwe, holy mackerel, 19 rebounds." -- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on UK's Oscar Tshiebwe's huge rebounding night.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns home to face Robert Morris on Friday night at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.