8/31 - Kentucky 30, Toledo 20

This one could be much tougher than most fans expect. We should have all learned our lesson about the MAC by this point, but the Rockets will have some quality players and come in ready to compete. In the end, UK's advantage in the trenches is the difference as the Cats pull away in the second half. (Record: 1-0, 0-0 SEC)

9/7 - Kentucky 33, EMU 17

Having a competitive opener actually helps the Cats here in what could be another competitive game. No one expected that when this matchup was originally scheduled, but the Eagles won six of their last eight games and finished first in the MAC West last year. Mike Glass III is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback -- we all know UK's track record against those type of guys -- but the Cats once again control the game with the O-Line and a strong rushing attack. (Record 2-0, 0-0 SEC)

9/14 - Florida 31, Kentucky 26

In a lifetime that now spans 48 years on the third rock from the sun, I have witnessed only one "winning streak" by the Cats over the Gators, back to back wins coming in the glory days of 1976 and 1977. I'd love to see another, but it's hard to pick it because the Gators bring a dangerous downfield passing attack to Lexington against a UK secondary that has a ton of question marks entering the season. (Record 2-1, 0-1 SEC)

9/21 - Mississippi State 23, Kentucky 21

One of my long-standing preseason prediction rules is, if the Cats are playing on the road and the game is expected to be a toss-up, go with the home team. History overwhelmingly supports it. I think this is a game UK could definitely "steal" to help turn a decent season into a really good one, but I have to give the edge to State going into the matchup. (Record 2-2, 0-2 SEC)

9/28 - South Carolina 30, Kentucky 23

Let's face it: the Gamecocks are due. Kentucky has flat-out owned South Carolina in recent years, and that isn't sitting well in the Palmetto State. They'll be foaming at the mouth for this one, and it might be the best road atmosphere the Cats have played in for quite some time. UK comes home with "cock-a-doodle-doo" ringing in their ears and a fragile psyche in search of a league win. Stoops & Co. will need to do some of their best coaching at this stage to get the Cats refocused. (Record 2-3, 0-3 SEC)

10/12 - Kentucky 33, Arkansas 24

Games between the Cats and Razorbacks in Lexington have typically been thrillers. Arkansas won an epic 71-61 seven-overtime game in 2003, and UK returned the favor by storming back from two scores down in the fourth quarter to win 21-20 in 2008. I don't expect that kind of drama in this one. After a much-needed open date, the Cats get back on track with a strong showing against the rebuilding Hogs. (Record 3-3, 1-3 SEC)

10/19 - Georgia 38, Kentucky 16

The Cats have their hands full in this one. I have the Bulldogs winning the SEC this year. They're loaded once again, and it's probably too much to ask for UK to pull an upset in Athens. Stoops Troops' keep it close for a half, but UGA pulls away with a couple of late scores on the strong arm of quarterback Jake Fromm. (Record 3-4, 1-4 SEC)

10/26 - Kentucky 27, Missouri 24

Home-field advantage helps the Cats get over the hump in what could be the season's ultimate swing game. Kentucky needs this one in a big way to set up a strong finish. Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant poses a big test for the UK defense at quarterback for the Tigers, but the Cats find a way to limit the damage and win it on a late Chance Poore field goal, the first game-winner of his career. (Record 4-4, 2-4 SEC)

11/9 - Kentucky 34, Tennessee 30

For the second time this season, the open date comes at a perfect time for UK. The Cats are still fuming over their performance last season in Knoxville. Perhaps drained from running the SEC gauntlet and suffering a decisive loss to Georgia the week before, UK laid an egg and was embarrassed 24-7 by a pedestrian Volunteer squad. A much better showing awaits this year as a horde of orange-clad Rocky Toppers make the sad trip home on I-75. (Record 5-4, 3-4 SEC)

11/16 - Kentucky 29, Vanderbilt 23

Uncle Mo' is with the Cats, who make it three in a row by winning in Nashville. This one will feature some fantastic running back play from both sides (the Commodores' Ke’shawn Vaughn is one of the most underrated guys in college football) but Terry Wilson and Lynn Bowden make the difference for UK. (Record 6-4, 4-4 SEC)

11/23 - Kentucky 51, Tennessee-Martin 10

The Cats roll in a well-placed non-conference game leading up to their big rivalry game. Many young players get their chance to shine, a few while preserving their four-game redshirts, in a rare blowout at Kroger Field. (Record 7-4, 4-4 SEC)

11/30 - Kentucky 38, Louisville 21

The Governor's Cup stays in Lexington as the Cats notch another victory over the Cards and their new head coach, Scott Satterfield. I don't think UofL will be embarrassed like it was last season, but UK has a big advantage at most positions across the board and will close the regular season on a five-game win streak. (Record 8-4, 4-4 SEC)

BOWL GAME - Kentucky 27, Notre Dame 24 (Belk Bowl). I see a logjam of SEC teams hovering around the 5-3 or 4-4 league mark this season, so the Cats may not be able to make it back to a New Year's Day bowl. A nice consolation prize, however, is a trip to Charlotte and a matchup with one of the biggest names in college football history. The Cats win their first-ever meeting with the Fighting Irish to finish 9-4 and put some more hardware in the Joe Craft Football Training Center.