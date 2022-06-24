Down To Five, Brown Talks Officials
Yesterday afternoon, Springfield (OH) four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown released a top five list of schools. That group consists of Cincinnati, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan and Oklahoma. Br...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news