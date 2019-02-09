Opening Day delivered a double dose of heartbreak for the No. 13/15 Kentucky Wildcats softball team.

The Wildcats (0-2) dropped both games Friday on the first day of the Houston invitational: an extra-innings thriller with Illinois (2-0) and an error-plagued contest against Houston (1-1).

The Cats will hit the diamond Saturday with a morning clash against Sam Houston State and an evening rematch with Houston.

Illinois 6, Kentucky 5

The Fighting Illini's twin home run blasts from Maddison Demers and Loya Bella in the top of the 8th inning proved impossible for the Wildcats to overcome despite a pair of inspired rallies.

Illinois built a 3-0 lead over the 3rd, 4th and 5th inning thanks to a pair of scores off of Kentucky throwing errors and a solo home run from Katie Wingerter.

Kentucky got on the board in the bottom of the 5th when senior Abbey Cheek belted her first dinger of the season, a two-run shot to left center field, and tied the game in the bottom of the 7th courtesy of a SAC groundout by sophomore Kelsee Henson.

Senior Sarah Rainwater cut the Illini lead to a single run in the bottom of the 8th with a two-run homer, the first of her career.

Seniors Katie Reed and Jenny Schaper were the only Wildcats to record more than one hit. They combined for five of the Cats' 10.

Sophomore and Illinois native, Grace Baalman (0-1) threw seven innings in the circle. She gave up six runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out three.

Sydney Sickles picked up the W for Illinois.

Houston 4, Kentucky 3

The host Cougars used scored two runs off a UK throwing error in the bottom of the 6th inning to set up the game-winning RBI single.

Kentucky led for most of the game and struck first in the top of the 3rd inning thanks to an RBI single from Cheek. After Houston evened the score in the bottom of the same inning, senior Jenny Schaper put the Cats back in front in the top of the 5th with a two-run round-tripper.

Schaper finished the game 2-of-4 at the plate as did Katie Reed. Sophomore Lauren Johnson went 2-of-3

Autumn Humes (0-1) struck out seven hitters and allowed four hits, only one of which counted as a run against her, in six innings.

Savannah Heebner got the win for the Cougs.