Dontaie Allen enters transfer portal

Dontaie Allen's career at Kentucky appears to be over.

The former Mr. Basketball from Pendleton County announced via his social media accounts Thursday that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6 swingman played sparingly at UK, particularly during his sophomore season after the Wildcats signed highly touted prospect TyTy Washington and added transfers Sahvir Wheeler and Kellen Grady to go along with Davion Mintz in the backcourt. His minutes per game dropped from 14.0 as a redshirt freshman to 6.7 as a sophomore.

Allen did not play in the final six games of the season or nine of the last 12. His last points scored came on Jan. 25 against Mississippi State. He averaged just 2.3 points per game this season and struggled to find his trademark long-range jumpshot in limited minutes, making only 7 of 37 attempts (19%) from behind the arc.

John Calipari's first in-state signee since 2013, Allen became a fan favorite as a freshman, exploding for 23 points on two occasions against Mississippi State.

As a high school star, Allen scored 3,255 points, the 11th highest total in Bluegrass State history. He averaged 42.9 points per game as a senior at Pendleton County.



