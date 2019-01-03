Don't fret: Regression is not inevitable
If you're still basking in the glory of a 10-win season, a Citrus Bowl victory, Benny Snell setting a new UK rushing record and Josh Allen's illustrious career, that's understandable.But here at Ca...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news