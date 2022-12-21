It wasn't entirely unexpected, but it's a big development nonetheless.

Kentucky gained a commitment from Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins defensive lineman Tavion Gadson on the first day of the early signing period.

The 6'5 defensive lineman is now in the ballpark of 280 pounds and Rivals.com ranks him a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals Rating. The network also ranks Gadson the No. 83 player in Georgia.

Gadson had been verbally committed to Florida State until this week, when he decommitted from the Seminoles on the heels of an official visit to Kentucky.

Before that, Mark Stoops and three assistant coaches had an in-home visit with Gadson.

Cats Illustrated first interviewed Gadson in March after he unofficially visited the school. He said the upgraded dorms at Kentucky were better than anything he had seen to that point in his recruitment.

"What I didn't know before was the academic part about them," Gadson said after that visit. "I didn't know it was going to be as good as it was. Everything I saw when I was there, it was impressive. They've got a really good graduation rate."

Chris Collins served as Gadson's recruiter from Kentucky and he connected with other coaches on the staff as the relationship developed.

Tennessee had also recruited Gadson at the eleventh hour before his commitment to Kentucky.