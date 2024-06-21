Three-star Loganville (Ga.) Walnut Grove defensive lineman Nicholas Smith has committed to Kentucky, Cats Illustrated can confirm.

The news first broke when Smith informed reporter Jacob Polacheck of his commitment, which was expected to take place on Friday throughout the week.

The 6'6, 265-pound defensive lineman from the Peach State had other power conference offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and West Virginia.

Two days ago Smith told Cats Illustrated that he could see himself being in Lexington for all four years of his college experience.

"I would say it's quiet and I like that," Smith said. "The most thing I harp on most is the connection with the players. It feels like I have another home."

Going into the visit he posted on X.com that he was already feeling like a Wildcat.

He said UK's defensive coaching staff liked his long wingspan as a potential defensive end in its 3-4 scheme.

Smith is UK's 10th commitment in the 2025 class. The Cats' class is now ranked No. 36 on Rivals.com.