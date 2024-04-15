Dominoes continue to fall. Dominoes that must fall before Kentucky coach Mark Pope knows what he will and won't be working with. That's essential as he puts together a roster.

Monday appears to be a big day. The day began with five-star point guard Boogie Fland reopening his recruitment, which will include Kentucky. Shortly after that, DJ Wagner announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

That was first reported by college basketball writer Travis Branham.

Wagner was heavily courted by Louisville when Kenny Payne was the head coach but one would assume Arkansas has an opportunity to land him as well given Calipari's relationship with the family and history over the last year.

The 6'4, 192-pound five-star freshman averaged 9.9 points (40.5% FG), 1.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game for Kentucky during the 2023-24 season. He shot 29.2% from three-point range and averaged 25.8 minutes per contest, although he saw his minutes wane down the stretch in Kentucky's most important games of the year.