Detroit Tigers select UK's Schultz in 10th round of MLB Draft

Austin Schultz became the second Kentucky baseball standout to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday when he was taken in the 10th round by the Detroit Tigers.

The junior outfielder was the No. 285 pick overall, following teammate John Rhodes, who went No. 76 in the third round to the Baltimore Orioles.

Schultz batted .329 with 46 runs scored and 22 stolen bases in 24 attempts as the Wildcats' leadoff man in 2021. He also collected 11 doubles, two triples, and six home runs, leading UK with 71 hits.

The Nebraska native had 24 multi-hit games this season, ranking second in the SEC.

Schultz reached base safely in 100 of his 110 career games with a plate appearance during his time in Lexington, posting a .898 OPS as a Wildcat.

He is the 26th player to be drafted under head coach Nick Mingione since 2017.



