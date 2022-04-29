Detroit Lions select Kentucky's Josh Paschal in second round

Kentucky's Josh Paschal was drafted by the Detroit Lions on Friday with the No. 46 pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 268-pound defensive end was a first-team AP All-SEC selection as a senior. He will team with Detroit's first-round pick, Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, in hopes of bolstering the pass rush in 2022.

The Lions were third from last in the league with only 30 sacks last season. Detroit had only 3.0 combined sacks from defensive ends Trey Flowers, Michael Brockers, and Nick Williams in 2021.

Paschal, a native of Prince George's County, Md., is the only three-time team captain in UK history. He battled back from a bout with malignant melanoma early in his collegiate career to become one of the most productive defenders in the program's record book, recording 37 career tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and three blocked kicks.

His 37 TFLs are tied for third in UK football history. He ranked second in the SEC last season with 15.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Off the field, Paschal graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in family science and a minor in health promotion.



