Logan Stenberg had to wait a little longer than he had hoped, but he finally got to hear his name called on Saturday in the NFL Draft.

Kentucky's senior guard was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round with the No. 121 pick overall.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Stenberg helped pave the way for the SEC's top rushing attack in 2019, including all-purpose back Lynn Bowden Jr., who was selected in the third round Friday by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Wildcats led the SEC at 278.8 rushing yards per game and 6.33 yards per attempt. Stenberg posted a team-high 95 knockdown blocks. In the passing game, the Madison, Ala., native did not allow a quarterback sack the entire season and was charged with only one quarterback pressure.

Stenberg, a first-team All-SEC selection who started 39 consecutive games to close his UK career, will have a chance to block for one of the league's other top runners in Detroit. The Lions took Georgia's D'Andre Swift in the second round.

He is the 12th UK player to be drafted since Mark Stoops became head coach prior to the 2013 season.