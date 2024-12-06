Deone Walker declares for the NFL Draft

Coming into the 2024 season everybody knew it was very likely the last for Deone Walker in Lexington.

After all, defensive linemen Walker's size with his movement ability don't come around too often.

The mammoth Michigander had a highlight-reel packed career at Kentucky and announced his early departure for the draft on social media Friday.

Because of his outstanding physical attributes, Walker is almost guaranteed to go in the first part of the draft.

He didn't have the kind of junior season that many were expecting, finishing with just 1.5 sacks and a few tackles for loss, but opponents had to account for him on every snap.

Kentucky has already lost a Tommy Ziesmer and Keeshawn Silver to the transfer portal from the defensive line, and the Wildcats will also lose players who have exhausted their eligibility so it figures to be a transition year for Anwar Stewart's unit. Expect Kentucky to heavily target the line in the portal in the weeks ahead.