Delian Bradley an option at safety for UK
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio -- Delian Bradley is emerging as one of Ohio’s most gifted prospects in the 2022 class. The standout Springfield safety has shown a versatile game in the defensive backfield, comb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news