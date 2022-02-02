Delaware DL Noah Matthews signs with Kentucky
In recent days all signs were pointing toward Kentucky landing three-star Delaware defensive lineman Noah Matthews, but there was some intrigue with Illinois as his other announced finalist.Matthew...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news