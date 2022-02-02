Delaware defensive end Noah Matthews picks Kentucky
The recruiting process can start quickly and end ever quicker. That's what happened for Noah Matthews. The defensive end out of Greenwood (Del.) Woodbridge began the 2022 calendar year without a single scholarship offer and now he's committed to the University of Kentucky.
Maine was the first school to offer Matthews, with the Black Bears extending that offer just a few weeks ago. An offer from Weber State followed and Matthews decided to commit to the Utah program and head coach Jay Hill on January 24th.
That commitment was short-lived though. Offers from Kentucky and Illinois soon followed and Matthews decommitted from Weber State on January 27th ahead of an official visit to Kentucky that began on January 28th.
Now Matthews is headed to Lexington as a member of Kentucky's 2022 recruiting class.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I loved the coaches down there," Matthews said. "Those guys showed me love. I'm not actually the first Delaware kid they took a chance on. I really love it out there and I'm ready to be a Wildcat.
"The coaches showed a lot of hospitality," he said. "I never felt uncomfortable. They talked to me and were very professional. They really checked off all the boxes. There's nothing I feel like I'll regret going there.
"They see me fitting in as an edge rusher or outside linebacker," said Matthews. "I can still play traditional defensive end if I go there and put on a lot of muscle and gain weight. I can drop back in coverage like a hybrid player. If I work hard I feel like I can get on the field and make an impact really soon."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Matthews is a really solid late addition for Kentucky as the Wildcats look to add more pass rushers to their roster. He has a great frame that will fill out in a college strength and conditioning program and brings plenty of natural athleticism and playing strength to the table. There will be a steep learning curve for Matthews as he hasn't seen anything close to the type of competition he'll face in practice. It is, however, easy to see the potential that the Kentucky coaches saw when they turned on the tape. Matthews racked up 70 tackles, 11 sacks, and eight quarterback hurries as a senior.