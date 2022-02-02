Delaware defensive end Noah Matthews picks Kentucky

The recruiting process can start quickly and end ever quicker. That's what happened for Noah Matthews. The defensive end out of Greenwood (Del.) Woodbridge began the 2022 calendar year without a single scholarship offer and now he's committed to the University of Kentucky.

Maine was the first school to offer Matthews, with the Black Bears extending that offer just a few weeks ago. An offer from Weber State followed and Matthews decided to commit to the Utah program and head coach Jay Hill on January 24th.

That commitment was short-lived though. Offers from Kentucky and Illinois soon followed and Matthews decommitted from Weber State on January 27th ahead of an official visit to Kentucky that began on January 28th.

Now Matthews is headed to Lexington as a member of Kentucky's 2022 recruiting class.