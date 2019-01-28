Defensive tackle already pledging to take official visit to UK
St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet defensive tackle Armon Wallace is still only a high school junior so he can't take any official visits for at least several more months.But the 6'0, 285-pound defensive tackl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news